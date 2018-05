May 2 (Reuters) - AllianceBernstein Holding LP:

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. SAYS THAT AB WILL ESTABLISH ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEC FILING

* ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP-TO RELOCATE ABOUT 1,050 JOBS CURRENTLY LOCATED IN NEW YORK METRO AREA TO, NASHVILLE, TN; WILL BEGIN RELOCATING JOBS DURING 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2rfgmZY] Further company coverage: