BRIEF-Alliant Energy reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:12 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Alliant Energy reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy Corp announces third quarter 2017 results and increased annual common stock dividend target by 6% for 2018

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.93

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.99 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alliant Energy Corp - Alliant Energy consolidated qtrly non-gaap eps $0.75‍​

* Alliant Energy Corp sees total capital expenditures for 2017 of $1.49 billion

* Alliant Energy Corp - sees 2017 alliant energy consolidated eps $1.89 to $1.97‍​

* Alliant Energy Corp - sees 2018 alliant energy consolidated eps $2.04 to $2.18‍​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

