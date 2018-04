April 30 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp:

* ALLIANT ENERGY SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO 2-YEAR TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* ALLIANT ENERGY CORP - MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS $300 MILLION, WITH A MATURITY IN APRIL 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2r9yp3N) Further company coverage: