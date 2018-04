April 17 (Reuters) - Alliant Energy Corp:

* ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD MORE WIND ENERGY IN IOWA

* ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BILLION IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020

* ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: