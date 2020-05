May 26 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE:

* ALLIANZ ACQUIRES PRIME OFFICE ASSET IN MILAN’S CBD

* ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE HAS ACQUIRED A PRIME OFFICE ASSET IN THE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT OF MILAN FOR EUR140 MILLION IN A SALE-AND-LEASEBACK DEAL WITH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ITALIA

* ACQUISITION HAS BEEN MADE ON BEHALF OF SEVERAL ALLIANZ GROUP INSURANCE COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)