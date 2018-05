May 9 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* SAYS ALLIANZ AND CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD ACT AS ANCHOR INVESTORS IN THE FIRST PRIVATE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRUST (INVIT) IN INDIA, SPONSORED BY L&T INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS LTD.

* COMBINED, CPPIB AND ALLIANZ WILL ACQUIRE 55% OF THE UNITS IN THE TRUST

* TRUST WILL FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF TOLL ROADS AND ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE IN INDIA