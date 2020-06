June 29 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SE:

* ALLIANZ AND NPS FORM A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP IN ASIA PACIFIC

* TO ESTABLISH A USD 2.3 BILLION INVESTMENT PLATFORM TO BUILD A DIVERSIFIED CORE PORTFOLIO OF HIGH-QUALITY PROPERTIES IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION

* NPS AND ALLIANZ GROUP COMPANIES WILL BE 50:50 INVESTORS WHEREAS ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE WILL SERVE AS INVESTMENT MANAGER AND GENERAL PARTNER OF VENTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)