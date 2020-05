May 28 (Reuters) - Allianz Ayudhya Capital PCL:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 HAS BEEN LIMITED

* THERE HAVE BEEN NO MATERIAL COVID-19-RELATED CLAIMS SO FAR

* CONSOL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS SHOW TOTAL ASSETS REDUCED BY -7% AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 VERSUS DEC 31, 2019