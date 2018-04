April 23 (Reuters) - AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS (AMF):

* DURING OFFER PERIOD FOR SHARES OF EULER HERMES GROUP, ALLIANZ ACQUIRED 447,935 EULER HERMES’ SHARES FOR UNIT PRICE OF EUR 122

* AT END OF OFFER PERIOD FOR SHARES OF EULER HERMES GROUP, ALLIANZ HOLDS 94.91 PERCENT OF EULER HERMES’ CAPITAL

* SUSPENSION IN TRADING OF EULER HERMES GROUP SHARES MAINTAINED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)