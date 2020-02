Feb 20 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALLIANZ SE: ALLIANZ SE RESOLVES ON NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM WITH A VOLUME OF UP TO 1.5 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS PROGRAM SHALL START IN MARCH 2020 AND BE FINALIZED BY DECEMBER 31, 2020 AT LATEST.