Feb 27 (Reuters) - Allianz Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.41 BILLION RGT VERSUS 1.30 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 133.1 MILLION RGT VERSUS 100 MILLION RGT

* REMAINS CAUTIOUS IN DELIVERING SATISFACTORY RESULTS TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2020 AMID UNCERTAINTIES IN CURRENT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT