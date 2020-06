June 16 (Reuters) - Allianz Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.48 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.34 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 98.9 MILLION RGT

* OUTLOOK FOR GENERAL INSURANCE & LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRIES EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN MEDIUM TERM Source: (bit.ly/2YIGigw) Further company coverage: