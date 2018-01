Jan 29 (Reuters) - ALLIANZ SAUDI FRANSI COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO:

* ALLIANZ SAUDI FRANSI COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SAYS SAMA STOPS CO FROM ISSUING OR RENEWING MANDATORY MOTOR INSURANCE POLICIES, EFFECTIVE JAN 29 ‍

* ALLIANZ SAUDI FRANSI COOPERATIVE INSURANCE SAYS EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM SAMA GUIDELINES ON SHORT TERM SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: