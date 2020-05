May 18 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* ALLIANZ SE HAS PLACED A SUBORDINATED BOND IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.0 BILLION EUROS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN EUROPE

* BOND HAS A SCHEDULED MATURITY IN JULY 2050 AND IS CALLABLE AT OPTION OF ISSUER FROM JULY 2030

* BOND WILL BE LISTED ON LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE.

* SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON MAY 22, 2020