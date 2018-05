May 6 (Reuters) - Allianz says:

* SELLS BANCO BPI STAKE TO CAIXABANK AND SEEKS TO DEEPEN COOPERATION AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL

* SELLS 8.4 PERCENT STAKE IN BANCO BPI TO CAIXABANK

* ALLIANZ AND CAIXABANK AGREE TO REORGANIZE TERMS OF INSURANCE DISTRIBUTION COOPERATION IN PORTUGAL

* AIMS TO EXTEND AND DEEPEN INSURANCE PARTNERSHIP IN PORTUGAL WITH BANCO BPI, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: