April 25 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* SAYS TO COMPLETE SQUEEZE-OUT AND DELISTING OF EULER HERMES

* SAYS SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE AND DELISTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED ON APRIL 27

* SAYS WILL HAVE SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED A TOTAL 1.85 BILLION EUROS IN THE TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EPS ACCRETIVE IMMEDIATELY