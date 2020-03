March 24 (Reuters) - ALLIED COOPERATIVE INSURANCE GROUP :

* FY NET PROFIT OF SHAREHOLDERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4.7 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AG

* FY NET PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT 7.1 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 2.4 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS 529.4 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 500 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* FY SAW INCREASE IN NET PREMIUMS EARNED BY 7%

* FY SAW DECREASE IN POLICY ACQUISITION COST BY 15 %