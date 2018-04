April 19 (Reuters) - Allied Digital Services Ltd:

* SAYS CO APPROVED FORMATION OF WHOLLY OWNED OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY COMPANY

* ALLIED DIGITAL SERVICES - APPROVES ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT OF DUES OF 604.3 MILLION RUPEES WITH SBI BY ASSIGNMENT OF THE SAME TO KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK