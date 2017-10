Sept 29 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM

* ‍BYTES UK WILL ACQUIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BLENHEIM FOR A CONSIDERATION OF £35.9 MILLION​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF INEXPENSIVE BANK FUNDING AND BYTES UK'S OWN RESOURCES​