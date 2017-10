Oct 26 (Reuters) - ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LTD :

* ‍HY CONTINUINNG OPERATIONS REVENUE 6.792 BILLION RAND VERSUS 7.537 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 47 CENTS VERSUS 54 CENTS YEAR AGO ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: