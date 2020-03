March 18 (Reuters) - Allied Farmers Ltd:

* EXPECTS FY20 SECOND HALF RESULT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW FY19 SECOND HALF RESULT

* EXPECTED THAT FY20 FULL YEAR RESULT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN FY19 FULL YEAR RESULT.

* REITERATES MATERIAL & CONTINUING COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES & DROUGHT-RELATED EFFECTS IMPACTING BUSINESS