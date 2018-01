Jan 10 (Reuters) - Allied Farmers Ltd:

* REFERS TO LITIGATION AGAINST PROPERTY VENTURES’ DIRECTORS AND AUDITORS​ BY ‍LIQUIDATORS

* IS AWARE OF MEDIA ARTICLE ON JAN 9 STATING LIQUIDATORS SETTLED WITH DIRECTORS OF PROPERTY VENTURES​

* ‍LIQUIDATORS ADVISED CO THAT MEDIA ARTICLE IS PREMATURE; LIQUIDATORS NOT AWARE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT HAVING BEEN FORMALLY REACHED​