March 14 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc :

* ALLIED MOTION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 OPERATING INCOME DOUBLED ON 18% GROWTH IN REVENUE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MILLION; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO INVEST $13 MILLION TO $16 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING FISCAL 2018