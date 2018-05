May 2 (Reuters) - Allied Motion Technologies Inc:

* ALLIED MOTION REPORTS OPERATING INCOME UP 47% ON REVENUE GROWTH OF 25% IN FIRST QUARTER 2018

* QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 33% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 33% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* BACKLOG GREW 7% SEQUENTIALLY TO $107.3 MILLION AT QUARTER-END