BRIEF-Allied Properties Qtrly FFO Per Unit $0.54

May 2 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* ALLIED ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.44

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS OPERATING, ACQUISITION & DEVELOPMENT ENVIRONMENTS “TO REMAIN SUPPORTIVE THIS YEAR”

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERNAL FORECAST CONTEMPLATES SOLID MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN SAME-ASSET NOI IN FY

* SEES LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN FFO PER UNIT IN FY

* SEES HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN AFFO PER UNIT IN FY

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS CONTINUED GROWTH IN ALLIED'S NAV PER UNIT OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR