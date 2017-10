Aug 2 (Reuters) - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Allied announces second-quarter results

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment trust qtrly ‍ AFFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.39​

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ‍ FFO per unit (diluted) $ 0.54​

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: