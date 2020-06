BRIEF-Alligator Bioscience And Biotheus Collaboration Proceeds

June 1 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE’S COLLABORATION WITH BIOTHEUS INC. PROCEEDS AND SECOND PAYMENT IS RECEIVED

* RECEIVED AN ADDITIONAL USD 0.5 MILLION IN A SECOND INSTALLMENT OF UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM CHINESE COMPANY BIOTHEUS INC

* FIRST INSTALLMENT OF USD 0.5 MILLION WAS RECEIVED IN AUGUST 2019 IN CONNECTION WITH ALLIGATOR ENTERING INTO A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH BIOTHEUS WITH A TOTAL VALUE UP TO USD 142 MILLION

* LICENSE AGREEMENT GIVES ALLIGATOR RIGHT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL MILESTONES

* LICENSE AGREEMENT GIVES ALLIGATOR OPTION FEES AT A POTENTIAL TOTAL VALUE OF UP TO USD 141 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)