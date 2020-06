BRIEF-Alligator Bioscience And Scandion Oncology Sign Preclinical Agreement

June 4 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AND SCANDION ONCOLOGY SIGN PRECLINICAL AGREEMENT TO EXPLORE COMBINATION THERAPIES FOR CHEMOTHERAPY AND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY

* EXPECTATION IS THAT SCO-101 WILL REVERT CHEMOTHERAPY RESISTANCE AND THEREBY FURTHER STRENGTHENING ANTI-TUMOR EFFECTS OF MITAZALIMAB

* RESULTS FROM STUDIES IN THIS COLLABORATION ARE EXPECTED DURING FIRST HALF OF 2021

* COMPANIES TO EXPLORE ANTI-TUMOR EFFICACY OF CD40 ANTIBODY MITAZALIMAB IN COMBINATION WITH SCO-101 AS AN ADDITION TO CHEMOTHERAPY

TWO COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO EXPLORE ANTI-TUMOR EFFICACY OF CD40 ANTIBODY MITAZALIMAB (ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE) IN COMBINATION WITH SCO-101 (SCANDION ONCOLOGY) AS AN ADDITION TO CHEMOTHERAPY IN RESISTANT PRECLINICAL TUMOR MODELS