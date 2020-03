March 5 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE APPOINTS ANDREAS JOHANNESSON AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB - RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOR A PERMANENT CFO IS ONGOING

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB - AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, PER-OLOF SCHREWELIUS WILL LEAVE POSITION AS CFO AT ALLIGATOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)