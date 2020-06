June 15 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE APPOINTS NEW CFO

* MARIE SVENSSON WILL START HER POSITION ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2020

* ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF MARIE SVENSSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, CFO

* MARIE SVENSSON JOINS ALLIGATOR FROM HER RECENT POSITION AS CFO AT INCOAX NETWORKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)