BRIEF-Alligator Bioscience Increases Focus On Clinical Development

April 7 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE INCREASES FOCUS ON CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE ITS FOCUS ON CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PORTFOLIO

* IN ORDER TO SECURE VALUE FOR ITS CLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATES, ALLIGATOR WILL REDUCE INVESTMENTS IN NON-CLINICAL ACTIVITIES

* THESE MEASURES WILL RESULT IN AN ANNUAL COST REDUCTION OF OVER SEK 80 MILLION, ALLOWING COMPANY TO BE FINANCED FOR ANOTHER 18 MONTHS.

* THIS INCLUDES CERTAIN STAFF REDUCTIONS

* ALLIGATOR WILL TODAY GIVE NOTICE OF EMPLOYEE REDUCTIONS IMPACTING 12 POSITIONS, CORRESPONDING TO OVER 20 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S PERSONNEL, AND COMPANY WILL INITIATE NEGOTIATIONS WITH UNION REPRESENTATIVES.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS CURRENTLY TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE HOW IT AFFECTS OUR STUDY COMPLETION TIMELINES.

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES ANNOUNCED ESTIMATED TO REDUCE CO’S ANNUAL RUNNING COST BY OVER 35 PERCENT, FROM APPROXIMATELY SEK 230 MILLION TO LESS THAN SEK 150 MILLION

* CHANGE ANNOUNCED TODAY IN OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IMPLEMENTED BY Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)