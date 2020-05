BRIEF-Alligator Bioscience Presents Novel Phase I Data For Its Bispecific Drug Candidate ATOR-1015

May 29 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE PRESENTS NOVEL SUPPORTIVE PHASE I DATA AT ASCO FOR ITS CTLA-4 X OX40 BISPECIFIC DRUG CANDIDATE ATOR-1015

* DRUG RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS IN STUDY HAVE GENERALLY BEEN MILD AND TRANSIENT

* RESULTS PRESENTED AT ASCO SUPPORT FACT THAT ATOR-1015 COULD BE A SAFER AND MORE EFFICACIOUS DRUG THAN CURRENT TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR SPREAD CANCER DISEASE

* NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITY OR SEVERE IMMUNE-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED.

* WE ARE VERY MUCH LOOKING FORWARD TO MOVING ATOR-1015 INTO EFFICACY STUDIES

* DUE TO POSITIVE TOLERABILITY PROFILE OF ATOR-1015, DOSE ESCALATION WILL CONTINUE AT EVEN HIGHER DOSES THAN EXPECTED BUT STILL ALLOWS FOR A PRELIMINARY EFFICACY READOUT IN MELANOMA PATIENTS ALREADY TOWARDS END OF 2021