April 23 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB (PUBL) INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* JANUARY-MARCH OPERATING RESULT, SEK -44.9 MILLION (-46.2)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS RECRUITMENT OF NEW PATIENTS TO COMPANY’S ONGOING PHASE CLINICAL I STUDIES WITH ATOR-1015 AND ATOR-1017 DRUG CANDIDATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)