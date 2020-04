April 27 (Reuters) - Alligator Bioscience AB:

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE PRESENTS INTERIM PHASE I DATA FOR ITS BISPECIFIC DRUG CANDIDATE ATOR-1015 AT AACR

* ADVERSE EVENTS IN STUDY WERE GENERALLY MILD AND TRANSIENT, ALL OF GRADE 1 OR 2

* NO SERIOUS IMMUNE-RELATED OR DOSE-LIMITING ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED

* ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE-PRESENTS STATUS OF ONGOING PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BISPECIFIC DRUG CANDIDATE ATOR-1015