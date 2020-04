April 23 (Reuters) - Alligator Energy Ltd:

* ALLIGATOR ENERGY-SEEKING TENEMENT RENT RELIEF & RELAXATION OF EXPENDITURE COMMITMENTS DURING COVID-19 RESTRICTION PERIOD

* ALLIGATOR ENERGY-ALLIGATOR’S CASH AS AT 31 MARCH STANDS AT $1.08 MILLION WITH OPERATING CASH BURN RATE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED

* ALLIGATOR ENERGY- RETAINING CORE STAFF ON AN AS NEEDED BASIS