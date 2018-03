March 15 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc:

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MARCH 13, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AGREEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL BRIDGE TERM LOAN OF $2 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL - UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT TO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS AND MODIFICATIONS TO TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY, DATED MAY 29, 2015