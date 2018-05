May 7 (Reuters) - Alliqua BioMedical Inc:

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 - SEC FILING

* ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL INC - CO ALSO TERMINATED RELATED PLEDGE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 29, 2015