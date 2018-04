April 30 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 10 TO 14 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $85 MILLION TO $95 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $515 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $975 MILLION TO $1,025 MILLION