Dec 19 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION ANNOUNCES NEW SIX-YEAR LABOR CONTRACT WITH UAW LOCAL 933

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS - NEW SIX-YEAR COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE DEC 19, 2017 AND WILL EXPIRE ON NOV 14, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: