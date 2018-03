March 21 (Reuters) - Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC - ‍AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MILLION OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2pxfMVR) Further company coverage: