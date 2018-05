May 14 (Reuters) - Allium Medical Solutions Ltd:

* ALLIUM MEDICAL RECEIVES CFDA CLEARANCE TO MARKET ITS MINIMALLY-INVASIVE BPH IMPLANT AND PREMIUM UROLOGICAL STENTS IN CHINA

* ALLIUM MEDICAL - HAS EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH DISTRIBUTION ORGANIZATION IN CHINA, EXPECTS TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT REVENUE IN 2018