BRIEF-Allogene Therapeutics, With Collaborator Servier, Reports Positive Results From Its Phase 1 Alpha Study Of Allo-501 In Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

May 29 (Reuters) - Allogene Therapeutics Inc:

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, WITH COLLABORATOR SERVIER, REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE 1 ALPHA STUDY OF ALLO-501 IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA AT AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS - ALLO-501 WITH ALLO-647 LYMPHODEPLETION WELL TOLERATED WITH NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES, GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE OR ICANS

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS- HIGHER RESPONSE RATES OBSERVED IN CAR T NAÏVE PATIENTS WITH ORR OF 75% AND CR RATE OF 44%

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC - NINE OF 12 (75%) PATIENTS REMAIN IN RESPONSE AS OF DATA CUTOFF

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS - ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED ACROSS ALL DOSE LEVELS OF ALLO-501 AND ALLO-647