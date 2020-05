BRIEF-Allogene Therapeutics Expects To Initiate Enrollment In Phase 1 Lymphoma Trial In Q2 2020

May 13 (Reuters) - Allogene Therapeutics Inc:

* AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (ASCO) ABSTRACT REPORTS INITIAL ALLO-501 ALPHA PHASE 1 DATA IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

* ALLOGENE-ALLO-501 COMBINED WITH ALLO-647 BASED LYMPHODEPLETION REGIMEN WELL TOLERATED WITH NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES/EVIDENCE OF GRAFT-VERSUS-HOST DISEASE

* ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO INITIATE ENROLLMENT IN ALPHA2, A PHASE 1 TRIAL WITH ABBREVIATED DOSE ESCALATION OF ALLO-501A, IN Q2 2020