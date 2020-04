April 16 (Reuters) - Allot Ltd:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $29 MILLION

* ALLOT - DURING Q1 OF 2020, SOME DEALS WHICH WERE EXPECTED TO BOOK WERE DELAYED AS CONSEQUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC& NOW EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING Q2

* EXPECT SOME DELAYS IN SIGNING OF ADDITIONAL RECURRING SECURITY REVENUE DEALS

* CURRENTLY RECONFIRMING FULL GUIDANCE FOR 2020, INCLUDING ANNUAL REVENUES AT $135 TO $140 MILLION