April 5 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $167.5 MILLION

* ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED WITH BORROWINGS UNDER NETSMART'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES