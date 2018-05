BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.22

May 3 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* ALLSCRIPTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 TO $0.82

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BILLION TO $2.25 BILLION

* Q1 2018 GAAP REVENUE WAS $514 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 24 PERCENT

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MILLION, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT

* BOOKINGS WERE $304 MILLION IN Q1 2018 VERSUS $286 MILLION

* CONTRACT REVENUE BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTALED $4.7 BILLION, UP 19 PERCENT COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $529.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $529.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.77, REVENUE VIEW $2.20 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S