May 3 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR HEALTH GRID IS $60 MILLION IN CASH PLUS UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MILLION IN EARNOUT PAYMENTS

* THERE IS NO FINANCING CONDITION TO CONSUMMATION OF HEALTH GRID MERGER

* DEAL MAY BE TERMINATED BY UNIT & HEALTH GRID UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, INCLUDING IF DEAL NOT CONSUMMATED BY JUNE 26, 2018