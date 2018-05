May 3 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* ALLSCRIPTS TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND FOLLOWMYHEALTH® PATIENT ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM PORTFOLIO WITH NEW, ADVANCED CAPABILITIES THROUGH ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID

* ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC - EXPECTS TO TIGHTLY INTEGRATE HEALTHGRID CAPABILITIES INTO ITS FOLLOWMYHEALTH PLATFORM