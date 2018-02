BRIEF-Allscripts Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.03

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc :

* ALLSCRIPTS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72 TO $0.82

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BILLION TO $2.25 BILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 GAAP REVENUE WAS $517 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 22 PERCENT​

* ‍SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE OF BETWEEN $2.15 BILLION AND $2.25 BILLION, UP 17% TO 22% VERSUS 2017​

* ‍AMENDED ALLSCRIPTS CREDIT AGREEMENT, PROVIDING FOR AN INCREASE IN AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND TENOR​

* ‍AMENDED ALLSCRIPTS CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDMENT PROVIDES A $400 MILLION TERM LOAN AND A $900 MILLION REVOLVING FACILITY​

* ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES A $400 MILLION TERM LOAN AND A $900 MILLION REVOLVING FACILITY​

* ‍AMENDMENT REPRESENTS AN INCREASE IN BORROWING CAPACITY OF $500 MILLION AND MATURITY DATE WAS EXTENDED TO 2023​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $523.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $2.15 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: