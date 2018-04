April 19 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp:

* ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE

* ALLSTATE CORP - ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION

* ALLSTATE CORP - ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES $361 MILLION, PRE-TAX FOR Q1 2018

* ALLSTATE CORP - ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MILLION AFTER-TAX